Group of ‘Sophisticated’ Thieves Steals Money from Coalinga Store

COALINGA — Fresno authorities are searching for eight “sophisticated thieves” who stole money from a Coalinga store.

The group drove two cars up to the Harris Ranch Country Store around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The vehicles have been identified as a 1990’s Dodge Caravan and a dark-colored SUV, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

As the four men and four women entered the store they split off into two groups to distract the store’s employee. Two women used the diversion to walk upstairs to a private office.

Clips from a four minute surveillance video show one of the women sneaking along the ground, attempting to break into multiple safes. She opens up an unlocked safe and is joined by the other woman as they start stealing the money from inside, stashing what they find in their clothes.

The women tried to break into another safe unsuccessfully with a set of keys.

Downstairs, the remaining accomplices served as lookouts.

All eight thieves were able to walk out of the store and drive away. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help identifying and finding those involved.