Hyatt Power Plant Back in Operation; Evacuation Warning Remains

OROVILLE -- The Department of Water Resources announced Friday that the Hyatt Power Plant at the Oroville Dam is now operational once again.

The power house began working at 10 a.m. Friday, taking in and sending out 1700 cubic feet per second. The ultimate goal of 14,000 cfs would roughly meet the flows into the dam.

The power plant will now serve as the primary way to relieve the Oraville Dam of its water base that currently sits around 848 feet -- 52 feet below capacity

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea is still keeping the evacuation warning in effect until the passing of this weekend's storm, and until the power plant has reached its full output capacity.

The sheriff said he will reassess removing the evacuation warning early next week.