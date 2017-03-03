IKEA Celebrating 11th Anniversary!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IKEA is known for having many incredibly designed home furnishings. Every time you go you find something new and interesting. They are now celebrating their 11th year in business at the West Sacramento location. IKEA has made some great updates in technology with their new registry system for purchasing gifts and electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot. Help IKEA celebrate their 11th Anniversary this Saturday with free family friendly activities, giveaways, and more.

More info:

11th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, March 4th, all day

700 IKEA Court, West Sacramento

IKEA.com/WestSac

Twitter: @IKEAWest_Sac

