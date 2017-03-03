Lawyer Expects Silva to Return to US by Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva has been indicted on a number of financial crimes including embezzlement, misappropriation of public money, and grand theft. All of those charges come with white collar crime enhancements.

His bail is set at $1 million and there is a warrant for his arrest.

However, according to Silva’s attorney Mark Reichel, the former mayor is still out of the country.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday that Silva later took down, he was leaving to “go explore the world.”

Reichel says he will likely return by Monday. He also tells FOX40 the trip did not have to do with the criminal investigation.

A day after Silva posted about his departure investigators served warrants at both his home and business, the Stockton Kids’s Club. Though investigators have released the arrest warrant, they have not made the search warrants public.

They also will not elaborate on the charges against Silva or even confirm when or in which way he allegedly broke the law, and what business or people Silva allegedly committed crimes against.