Mardi Paws is Tomorrow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All week here at Studio40 Live has been leading up to the first ever Mardi Paws Parade in Old Sacramento. The event will feature dogs and floats all decorated in Mardi Gras attire. All proceeds from the event will go to Front Street Animal Shelter. Fox40 is a proud sponsor of the event and weatherman Darren Peck will even be out there. Graciano's Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy will be open for business and they have a pet friendly patio for your furry friends to hang out. Have some fun with your dogs and get them registered for the Mardi Paws Parade!

More info:

Mardi Paws Parade

Old Sacramento

Saturday, March 4th

Parade and Festivities 11am-3pm

Fox40.com/MardiPaws

Graciano's Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy

1023 Front Street, Old Sacramento

(916) 321-9480

GracianosPizza.com

Downtown Sacramento Partnership

1014 2nd Street, Suite 200

(916) 970-5226

OldSacramento.com

Facebook: @OldSacramento

Twitter: @OldSacramento