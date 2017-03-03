Mardi Paws is Tomorrow!

All week here at Studio40 Live has been leading up to the first ever Mardi Paws Parade in Old Sacramento. The event will feature dogs and floats all decorated in Mardi Gras attire. All proceeds from the event will go to Front Street Animal Shelter. Fox40 is a proud sponsor of the event and weatherman Darren Peck will even be out there. Graciano's Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy will be open for business and they have a pet friendly patio for your furry friends to hang out. Have some fun with your dogs and get them registered for the Mardi Paws Parade!
More info:
Mardi Paws Parade
Old Sacramento
Saturday, March 4th
Parade and Festivities 11am-3pm
Fox40.com/MardiPaws
Graciano's Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy
1023 Front Street, Old Sacramento
(916) 321-9480
GracianosPizza.com
Downtown Sacramento Partnership
1014 2nd Street, Suite 200
(916) 970-5226
OldSacramento.com
Facebook: @OldSacramento
Twitter: @OldSacramento