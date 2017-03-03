Modesto Couple Arrested for Murder, Torture of 3-Year-Old Child

MODESTO — A Modesto couple is being investigated after the death of a three-year-old boy.

Thursday morning authorities were notified of Gilbert Escamilla’s death due to the extent of his injuries. He was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after he stopped breathing.

The boy’s mother, 24-year-old Connie Escamilla, and her fiance Kylie Beasley, 20, were both arrested after the investigation.

Connie Escamilla was arrested for murder and Beasley was arrested for murder and torture. Gilbert Escamilla’s visible injuries included burns, lacerations and bruises but the cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The seven-year-old daughter of Connie Escamilla has been placed in Child Protective Service.

The Modesto Police Department is still processing evidence from the scene as well as conducting interviews with those who know the victim.

If you have any information related to this case you can call Modesto PD at (209) 521-4636.