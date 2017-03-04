Berkeley ‘March 4 Trump’ Demonstration Turns Violent

Warning: The content below contains violence and graphic language.

BERKELEY — Violence was sparked at a “March 4 Trump” rally Saturday as Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters clashed in Berkeley.

Multiple cities participated in the march, with people gathering in the hundreds at Colorado’s state Capitol near the Mar-a-Lago, according to the Associated Press. Arguments started there as well as at the Minnesota State Capitol, where small fights had to be broken up.

At Berkeley’s event, which was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center, larger and more violent brawls broke out between groups.

https://twitter.com/BaronBavis/status/838146818470887428/video/1

Physical and verbal altercations spread throughout the demonstration as attendees attempted to quell the commotion.

A number of bloodied protesters. Allston way closed down. pic.twitter.com/2bWDt9aq9E — Aaron Davis (@BaronBavis) March 4, 2017

People began throwing smoke bombs and at least one man used pepper spray, according to the AP. The San Francisco Chronicle reports “self-proclaimed anarchists” took over by 3 p.m. as the march moved on toward UC Berkeley.

KABC reports the uptick in violence caused police in riot gear to intervene at around 3:15 p.m. and begin making arrests.

At least two men have reportedly been injured, says the AP, and paramedics had to tend to a head wound inflicted upon one of the men.

Counter protesters at #March4Trump headed west on Center lane now. Seems like the whole area is scattered fights atm pic.twitter.com/EKBmC951tv — Aaron Davis (@BaronBavis) March 4, 2017

Counter-protesters blocked traffic on Martin Luther King and Allston Ways and BART trains were stopped before entering the Downtown Berkeley Station, according to KABC.