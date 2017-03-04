Dogs Take Over Old Sacramento to Celebrate ‘Mardi Paws’

SACRAMENTO — Front Street Animal Shelter along with FOX40 teamed up for the first ever Mardi Paws Parade in Old Sacramento.

Dogs and dog lovers gathered on Saturday all decked out in costumes, beads and feathers.

The day was kicked off with a small parade emceed by FOX40’s Darren Peck featuring dogs on floats and rocking traditional Mardi Gras gear.

The procession ended at the 1849 scene, where event sponsors, vendors, food, drinks, a doggy play area and more were set up as the celebration continued festival style.

All funds raised at the event will be donated to the Front Street Animal Shelter – City of Sacramento.