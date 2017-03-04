Family, Friends Remember CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The sound of bagpipes cuts through the silence of a somber day. Inside a Roseville church one speaker after another say their final farewell to CHP Officer Lucas Chellew.

"You'll be sadly missed and I look forward to seeing you one day my brother Lucas," said Officer Troy Christensen.

His sister, Officer Hanna Chellew, fought back tears when she spoke, "Lucas will always be my role model."

A memorial service at Adventure Christian Church was filled with loved ones including Officer Chellew's wife Christina, his two young children Hadley and Cameron, and his colleagues. They're still stunned by the death.

"I actually talked to him that afternoon we were joking around in swing shift briefing to get that phone call was pretty hard," said Officer Adrian Quintero.

Feb. 22 is the day friends and family will never forget. The day Officer Chellew lost control of his motorcycle during a pursuit, crashed into a pole and died.

"This was a horrific event but we are stronger and closer and we need to stick together to get through it," said CHP Captain Evan Robinson.

The 31-year-old grew up with law enforcement in his blood. His dad and sister both part of the CHP. He was even an adviser in the CHP Explorer Program for junior officers.

"It's an honor to say that I know him to say that he's impacted me because of him I want to be a CHP officer," said Evangelic Schuhmeier who is in the CHP Explorer Program.

Chellew is remembered for his passion for motorcycles, his ability to make people laugh and the love he had for his family.

Memories help loved ones cope with the tragic loss.

"Always remember his smile, his personality, his laugh and his sense of humor," Hanna Chellew said.

A memorial account has been created for the family of Officer Chellew.

Donations can be mailed to the CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95826 or call 1-800-542-2247. Cards may be sent to the following address: