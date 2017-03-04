Gold Country Wildlife Rescue Seeks Help, Donations to Repurpose Their New Home

AUBURN — After over a year of looking for a new space, the former Auburn Animal Shelter is now the new home for the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

They will be packing up in Loomis and heading to their new location at 11251 B Avenue in Auburn.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer organization, dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife animals.

Saturday, the organization began sharing the good news along with videos and photos on their Facebook Page.

For the first time ever they will have an outdoor space. They will also be converting the indoor dog and cat kennels so they can better house the wide variety of wildlife coming through the rescue center.

The wildlife rescue is recruiting volunteers ages 18 and up to help clean, paint and move furniture to repurpose their new space.

Volunteers are needed March 4-5 from either 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

They will also need help moving on March 11.

Sign up to volunteer HERE

Donate HERE