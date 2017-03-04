More Opposition Converges on Congressman McClintock’s Fourth Town Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS -- Republican Congressman Tom McClintock held his fourth town hall meeting since President Donald Trump took the oath of office, this one held in the gym at Oakridge High School in El Dorado Hills.

Once again he was met with shouts and outbursts from the crowd, many of whom were upset with McClintock's support of the Trump Administration.

At a time when many Republican lawmakers across the country are canceling their town hall meetings, Congressman McClintock said he likes to hear from everyone within his district, even if they don't agree with him.

"Emotions are going to be high until the policies are in place and they begin working," said Rep. McClintock, R-Calif. of the 4th District. "I am quite confident the policies I pursued in Washington have the vast majority of this district's support."

Still many who live in his district, like Mary Ellen Kara, are frustrated that's the congressman's belief.

"What we're doing with our immigrants, with our gays, our lesbians, with Planned Parenthood, with the Affordable Care Act...He needed to represent all of us, not the state of Jefferson," Ellen Kara told FOX40, noting McClintock's answers did not satisfy many in the crowd. "He gave an answer that just said, 'This is how it occurred,' but he didn't answer the question about what are you going to do about it."

However, just as many in the crowd we're satisfied with McClintock's message.

"I was appreciative of everything he said, clear concise answers, and I was appalled by the fact he was interrupted so often," said Wayne Withrow, who supports McClintock.