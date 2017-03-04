Police: 4 Injured in Drive-By Shooting Outside North Oak Park Church Function

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police reports four people were shot in a drive-by shooting outside of a church function in North Oak Park.

4 shot in drive-by on 33rd & Y Streets in Sacramento are being treated for wounds/in surgery. Shooting outside what looks like a quinceanera pic.twitter.com/tVKzz0g1jX — Ben Deci (@BenDeciFox40) March 5, 2017

Police received reports of the shooting, which took place on 33rd Street near Y Street, at 7:31 p.m.

The current location of any suspects in the shooting is unknown.

The four victims did not sustain fatal injuries, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein of the Sacramento Police Department. Victims are currently being treated and an undisclosed number of them are in surgery.

The Sacramento Police Department is currently on scene leading an investigation.

