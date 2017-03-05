Attorneys Seek Release of Honduran Teen Held in Woodland

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Attorneys say they’re seeking the release of a 14-year-old Honduran boy who has been locked up in a Northern California juvenile hall for nearly a year, even though he has no criminal record and has been granted asylum.

The teen was apprehended in March last year trying to enter the U.S. alone at a Texas border crossing. His asylum case documented severe abuse by his parents and caregivers in Honduras.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the boy is being held at the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility in Woodland.

His attorneys say the teen receives little treatment for the trauma he’s suffered and that he should be in foster care.

The newspaper isn’t naming the boy, citing his age and mental health condition.