VALLEJO — Vallejo Fire had to rescue guests trapped in their rooms at a Travel Inn Sunday as a fire ripped through the motel.

The Vallejo Fire Department began sending crews to the East Lincoln Road fire around 9:30 a.m. It was believed that multiple people were still inside as the flames took over the building.

There have been no further reports regarding how many were stuck in the hotel during the fire or if anyone was injured.

