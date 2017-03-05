Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva in Police Custody, Lawyer Says

STOCKTON — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is now in police custody, according to his lawyer, Mark Reichel.

Silva was taken into custody in San Francisco, his lawyer said.

Silva faces charges for several financial crimes including embezzlement, misappropriation of public money and grand theft. All of those charges come with white collar crime enhancements.

Silva had been out of the country for the past few days. His lawyer said the trip did not have to do with the criminal investigation.

A day after Silva posted about his departure investigators served warrants at both his home and business, the Stockton Kids’s Club.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.