Instacart Personal Grocery Shopping Comes to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Instacart, a new personal grocery delivery service, is a simple way to get groceries delivered right to your door.

Download the app on your phone or visit the site and choose food from local grocery stores. A highly trained personal shopper will shop at the store then arrive with your purchases. Transactions can take as little as one hour.

Instacart has been hiring locals with a background in customer service. To apply, go to the Instacart site and attend an in-person orientation.

Apply code "FOX40" on one purchase of $35 or more to get $20 off your order. Get your first delivery for free.