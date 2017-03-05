Intoxicated Driver Collides with Bicyclist on I-80 Offramp

ROSEVILLE — A driver under the influence of alcohol collided with a bicyclist Saturday as the driver was exiting Interstate 80.

The Roseville Police Department reports the bicyclist has been hospitalized with major injuries.

The driver was arrested and has been booked into the Placer County Jail.

The I-80 westbound offramp at Atlantic Street was closed off following the collision. Officials expect to reopen the ramp at 5 p.m. following a full police investigation.

