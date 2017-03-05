Rocklin Officers Shave Their Heads, Raise Thousands for Childhood Cancer Research

ROSEVILLE — Rocklin officers and firefighters joined together Saturday to shave their heads and raise money for childhood cancer research.

Grinning men sat on a stage in the Westfield Galleria mall as their heads were shaved for St. Baldrick’s Day.

The 6-year-old guest of honor had the special task of giving Rocklin Sgt. Dollar his new haircut.

Taylor Hurst was not able to attend the last event held in her name. Just recently the Rocklin Fire Department donated blood and bone marrow as Taylor, diagnosed in January of last year with leukemia, sat in a hospital with a fever.

The event marks one of many the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Northern California’s Keaton Raphael Memorial have helped host.

In 2016, groups set up 1,233 St. Baldrick’s events, raising over $38 million in research grants. This year alone, 22,916 “head shavees” have already said goodbye to their locks and raised $10 million.

Rocklin Guns and Hoses, with the help of a large donation from the Rocklin Police chief himself, raised over $5,000 Saturday for kids like Taylor and the families that stand behind them.