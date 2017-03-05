Snow Buries I-80, Blocking Traffic

FOX40 — As heavy snow covered Interstate 80 and flurries blinded drivers Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol was forced to stop traffic.

Both directions along I-80 were closed at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday from the Nevada state line to Colfax. Caltrans reports I-80 reopened to passenger vehicles nearly 16 hours later, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Deep snows and high winds trapped truck drivers who had pulled over for the night. One trucker shoveled snow, bucketful by bucketful, to try and free his big rig.

CHP Truckee was hopeful I-80 would open back up Sunday with the winter storm warning in effect through Monday at 5 p.m.

For the remainder of Sunday, snow showers are expected to impact Truckee and bring around 4 to 8 inches of snow. Gusts of around 35 mph will settle down a little Sunday night.