Snow Buries I-80, Blocking Traffic

Posted 1:40 PM, March 5, 2017, by
17155287_1875005402711422_3124671062177483181_n

CHP Truckee is saying conditions are starting to look better, but snow and winds are still present. (Credit: CHP Truckee)

16996035_1874961342715828_3406217064808082879_n

(Credit: CHP Truckee)

FOX40 — As heavy snow covered Interstate 80 and flurries blinded drivers Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol was forced to stop traffic.

Both directions along I-80 were closed at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday from the Nevada state line to Colfax. Caltrans reports I-80 reopened to passenger vehicles nearly 16 hours later, at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Deep snows and high winds trapped truck drivers who had pulled over for the night. One trucker shoveled snow, bucketful by bucketful, to try and free his big rig.

17098535_1874935542718408_4668247597337576505_n

(Credit: CHP Truckee)

CHP Truckee was hopeful I-80 would open back up Sunday with the winter storm warning in effect through Monday at 5 p.m.

For the remainder of Sunday, snow showers are expected to impact Truckee and bring around 4 to 8 inches of snow. Gusts of around 35 mph will settle down a little Sunday night.