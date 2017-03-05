Woman Found Dead in Her Room at Davis Housing Co-Op

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Behind an apartment complex filled with students and tucked in a corner on Drew Circle in Davis sits the Pacifico Cooperative Community.

The housing co-op was the scene of a homicide investigation Friday. The Davis Police Department found a woman in her 30s dead inside her room around 9 a.m.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified said she knew the victim.

"It's stunning and sorrowful because her mother and aunt and everyone who loves her now has to live in a world without her," she said.

Jonathan Paul Johnson, 52, was arrested and charged with the death Friday afternoon. Johnson and the victim knew each other according to investigators. Residents said the suspect also lived at the co-op.

"He was manipulating her, she didn't see it though," said the neighbor.

That same neighbor said she wasn't surprised by the arrest.

"I knew him and who he was and what he was if I take it all the way across the line the kind of person he's capable of being, no," she said.

Jonathan Johnson has a history of criminal activity ranging from drug possession to grand theft, according to court records.

The co-op used to be student housing, but Pacifico Cooperative Community is now home to those who've fallen on hard times, according to neighbors.