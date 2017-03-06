California Representatives React to Trump’s ‘Repackaged’ Travel Ban

SACRAMENTO — In the wake of the president’s revised executive order, several California governmental leaders voiced their concerns regarding the next 90 days.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stated the “repackaged” order “has done nothing to change the immoral, unconstitutional and dangerous goals of their Muslim and refugee ban.”

“This is the same ban, with the same purpose, driven by the same dangerous discrimination that weakens our ability to fight terror,” Pelosi said. “The President’s conduct over the weekend emphasizes how little regard he has for reality.”

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) sent out a statement Monday as well as a growing number of tweets.

“To those impacted by the #MuslimBan: I’ve been on the frontlines of this fight & I will continue to do so in the future. You are not alone,” Harris wrote.

To those impacted by the #MuslimBan: I’ve been on the frontlines of this fight & I will continue to do so in the future. You are not alone. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 6, 2017

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) also tweeted her call for “no ban, no wall, no raids.”