SACRAMENTO — Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department battled a RV fire in south Sacramento on Monday afternoon.

The RV is between two houses near Power Inn and Fruitridge Roads. Crews are trying to stop the fire from spreading to the two homes.

Charged electrical wires on the ground are making the battle even tougher for firefighters.

