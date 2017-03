Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento Beer Week is still going strong and it will continue until March 12th. If you're looking to find some rare and delicious beers, Barwest is bringing out a good selection from their cellar. Match these fantastic beers with their great menu items and you'll have the perfect match. Try one of their mouthwatering burgers this Thursday and get your beer half off.

More info:

Barwest

2724 J Street

(916) 476-8553

MyBarWest.com

Facebook: Barwest