Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Appears in Court, Pleads Not Guilty

STOCKTON — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva appeared in court Monday, the day after he was arrested upon returning to the U.S.

Silva faces charges for several financial crimes including embezzlement, misappropriation of public money and grand theft. All of those charges come with white collar crime enhancements. He pleaded not guilty

Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau argued in court that Silva left the country the same day his arrest warrant was signed. Silva’s attorney Mark Reichel said the trip had nothing to do with the criminal investigation. The former mayor said in court Monday that he had emailed the district attorney personally to say he would be returning to the country.

Silva’s home and business, the Stockton Kids Club, were raided by the FBI and the District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

The judge said he will leave Silva’s bail amount at $1 million.

