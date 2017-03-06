How to Achieve a Full Makeup Look in Just 5 Minutes

Elissa Bruce of Elissa Bruce Beauty, a makeup vlogger and LipSense consultant, demonstrates how to achieve a full makeup look in just 5 minutes. More information on LipSense, the smudge-free lipstick, and SeneGence can be found on the Elissa Bruce Beauty Facebook group.