Katie Beers Co-Hosts The Show

Posted 2:12 PM, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:02PM, March 6, 2017


Since Lori is out on vacation we had Katie Beers of 106.5 The End's The Wake Up Call co-host the show with Gary today.  You may be wondering what qualifies her to host Studio40 Live, and so does she, so she decided to ask her co-workers.  Get to know Katie and where she works.