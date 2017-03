SACRAMENTO — Ethan Westbrooks, defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested Sunday in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Westbrooks, 26, was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on domestic violence charges.

Police said the initial call to a home on Center Parkway was over a custody dispute.

Westbrooks has played on the Rams since 2014. He played high school football at Franklin High School in Elk Grove.

Westbrooks was released from custody Monday.