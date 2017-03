Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ugh Mondays! I-80 remains closed. Lots of clean up work continues out there. We will let you know as things change. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) March 6, 2017

PLACER COUNTY -- Interstate 80 closed down starting early Monday from the Nevada State Line to Applegate due to heavy snow.

Caltrans reports 32 inches of snow has fallen since Sunday at Donner Pass.

The California Highway Patrol reported the closures at around 4:55 a.m., contributing them to white out conditions and traction issues along the roadways.

Snow fell as low as Auburn Monday morning, holding people back from their morning commute.

