Man Who Hit CHP Officer on I-80 Convicted on 5 of 6 Counts

SACRAMENTO — The man accused of running over a CHP officer and taking off has been convicted of five of the six charges he was facing.

The jury was deadlocked on the most serious charge Austin Scott was facing — attempted murder.The judge declared a mistrial on that charge.

Scott hit CHP Officer Michael Ericson last April on Interstate 80 after Ericson had stopped to help him. He drove off but was arrested the same day.

Ericson has gone through several surgeries and is back to work on light duty.

Scott was convicted on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run and evading an officer.

A date has not yet been set for sentencing.