SACRAMENTO — One person was killed Monday after a cement truck hit the center divide along northbound Interstate 5,¬†between Interstate 80 and Arena Boulevard in Sacramento.

Collision, cement truck into center divide, Northbound I-5 between I-80 and Arena. One fatality confirmed, find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/e3e2LshkI7 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 6, 2017

According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck appears to have burst a tire before losing control. No other injuries were reported.

No lanes were blocked, but drivers were still asked to find alternate routes.