Sacramento Mayor Calls Travel Ban ‘Politics at its Worst’

SACRAMENTO -- Monday President Donald Trump privately signed a revised travel ban.

The executive order temporarily stops people from six Muslim majority countries from obtaining visas to enter the United States. It also halts the country's refugee program.

"Today's executive order which President Trump signed this morning will make America more secure and address long overdue concerns about the security of our immigration system," said John Kelly, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

The administration insists the order will make America safer and potentially prevent terrorist attacks.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg doesn't see it that way.

"It just serves to scare people, and it's politics at its worst," Steinberg said.

The revised travel ban puts a 90-day halt on visas for people from Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Unlike Trump's first travel ban, Iraq is not on the list.

"Iraq is an important ally in the fight to defeat ISIS," said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The ban does not affect visa and green card holders. It blocks all refugees for 120 days.

"Our families are struggling and are hoping that the Trump administration would review and look at this tremendous history and program and revise his policies," said Kirt Lewis, director of the Sacramento field office for World Relief.

World Relief helps resettle refugees.

Lewis say the country's refugee program is successful. He hopes Trump realizes that once the temporary ban expires.

"As a city, were not gonna be the immigration police," said Steinberg.

Meantime, Steinberg says Sacramento will actively help protect citizens affected by the president's executive order.

"We want to be a clearing house for legal aid, for all kinds of supportive services for people who fear that they are at risk," Steinberg said.

Unlike the previous executive order, which went into effect immediately, this travel ban goes into effect on March 16.