Sacramento River Cats, Green Acres Nursery Hold 2nd Annual School Garden Contest

The Sacramento River Cats and Green Acres Nursery & Supply are hosting the second annual contest, which will give all schools in the region a chance to win.
Representatives from both organizations will vote to pick their top three schools then they will be handing the voting over to the public. Facebook votes will determine which school will receive a brand new garden, including plants, soil, seeds and amendments.
All Sacramento-region schools are encouraged to apply by the deadline on Mar. 24. To fill out a form and enter your school in the contest be sure to go to the Sacramento River Cats site.