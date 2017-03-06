Sacramento River Cats, Green Acres Nursery Hold 2nd Annual School Garden Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento schools are encouraged to enter to win a garden through the second annual "School Garden Contest."

The Sacramento River Cats and Green Acres Nursery & Supply are hosting the second annual contest, which will give all schools in the region a chance to win.

Representatives from both organizations will vote to pick their top three schools then they will be handing the voting over to the public. Facebook votes will determine which school will receive a brand new garden, including plants, soil, seeds and amendments.

At Leo A. Palmiter High School, Kevin Jordan leads the horticulture program. He believes that by teaching students to grow their own plants, they will learn about the importance behind agriculture as it applies to the foods they eat and what jobs may be available to them in the future.

All Sacramento-region schools are encouraged to apply by the deadline on Mar. 24. To fill out a form and enter your school in the contest be sure to go to the Sacramento River Cats site.