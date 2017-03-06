Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Asks for Help Identifying Robbery Suspects

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects.

The two suspects entered the Stop and Shop convenience store on Madison Avenue near Hillsdale Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

One of the suspects had a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to detectives. Both suspects went behind the counter and took money and liquor.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, he’s about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hooded jacket with yellow eyes on the front, jeans and a black beanie.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, he’s about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with San Francisco in white writing, a plaid shirt, tan pants and a black beanie.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP.