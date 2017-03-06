Snow Day! Number of Foothill, Sierra Schools Closed or Delayed Monday

See the list below:
● Black Oak Mine Unified School District - closed due to weather
● Camino Union School District - closed due to weather
● El Dorado Union High School District - Dorado HS and Union Mine HS are on 2 hour delay start
● Gold Oak Union School District - 2 hour delay start
● Lake Tahoe Unified School District - closed due to waether
● Pioneer Union School District -2 hour delay start
● Placerville Union School District - 1 hour delay start
● Pollock Pines School District - closed due to weather
● Silver Fork School District - closed due to weather
Interstate 80 was also closed Monday morning at Applegate.