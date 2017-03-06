Snow Day! Number of Foothill, Sierra Schools Closed or Delayed Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- A number of schools in the foothills and Sierra region were either closed or delayed due to snow.

See the list below:

● Black Oak Mine Unified School District - closed due to weather

● Camino Union School District - closed due to weather

● El Dorado Union High School District - Dorado HS and Union Mine HS are on 2 hour delay start

● Gold Oak Union School District - 2 hour delay start

● Lake Tahoe Unified School District - closed due to waether

● Pioneer Union School District -2 hour delay start

● Placerville Union School District - 1 hour delay start

● Pollock Pines School District - closed due to weather

● Silver Fork School District - closed due to weather

Interstate 80 was also closed Monday morning at Applegate.