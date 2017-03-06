What if There’s No Affordable Insurance to Buy?

More than 1,000 counties are down to their last insurance carrier on the Affordable Care Act’s public exchanges and could face higher premiums or no affordable coverage for next year if new insurers don’t jump in or more abandon the exchanges.

According to an analysis by the Associated Press and the health care firm Avalere Health, 2.8 million people who get insurance through the exchanges are on track to have just one insurer to choose from when it comes time to buy 2018 insurance later this year.

Insurers in many markets have been pulling back from the exchanges after losing money. As they consider further cutbacks, they are arguing for regulatory changes that will stem their losses.

Customers won’t know for certain who is selling on their exchanges until next fall.