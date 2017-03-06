Woman Killed by Falling Tree in Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — A woman was killed by a falling tree Sunday morning in Yosemite National Park, park officials confirmed.

Destiny Rose Texeira Borges was working in the park as a concessioner. The tree fell on her in Half Dome Village. The tree was said to be brought down by high winds, after the ground was already saturated by recent storms.

The area where the tree fell was closed Sunday, but reopened Monday for visitors.

Borges was originally from Ceres.

A GoFundMe campaign was established for funeral expenses.

The last time this happened was in August 2015, when two teens from Southern California were killed when a tree fell on them.