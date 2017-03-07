4th Annual Hidden Treasures Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at Sunrise Mall checking out the 4th Annual Hidden Treasures of Citrus Heights Art Show located next to the movie theater.

This event is free, family friendly, educational, and open to the public. It will take place on March 4, 5, 11 and 12 from noon to 5 p.m. This year they are celebrating local artists that have a tie to Citrus Heights and include authors (or literary artists), musicians (or performing artists) and visual artists.

Each day there will be live music from 2 - 4 p.m., live painting demonstrations from noon to 5 p.m., and a group reception with free food from 3 - 5 p.m.

For local Veterans

Seventeen local veterans have art on display -- displaying over 70 pieces of visual and literary art at the show this year. A couple of the artists use art as therapy for PTSD.

On Saturday, March 11, they will host a reception for the veteran visual artists from 3 - 5 p.m. to honor our them as well as support their art. Local musician and veteran, Doug Ellington, will also be playing his brand of Americana from 3 - 5 p.m.