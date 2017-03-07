Disney Food & Wine Festival Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40 has magic in the house thanks to Disney. Disney Chef Moises Carranza, Disney Ambassador Alexa Garcia and Chef Goofy are in the studio with details on the upcoming Food & Wine Festival, Main Street Electrical Parade, and the Beauty and the Beast Celebration in Fantasyland currently going on at Disneyland Resort. Guests will be tempted to visit multiple days as the tantalizing Festival runs March 10 - April 16 at Disney California Adventure Park.

To preview some of the delicious food expected to fill the event Chef Carranza is cooking up some Vietnamese-style nachos. The nachos feature jackfruit as the main flavor as he creates a a dish with many similarities to a traditional banh mi sandwich.