Disney’s ‘Moana’ Hits the Digital Market

Paul and Mae are chatting with Auli'i Cravalho, the star of Disney's "Moana," about the release of her movie onto DVD/Blu Ray and iTunes as well as the possibility of her attending college in San Francisco. The 15-year-old native Hawaiian is the voice of the determined and fearless lead character in the animated comedy adventure, which is directed by animation greats John Musker and Ron Clements.
