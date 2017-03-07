Disney’s ‘Moana’ Hits the Digital Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Mae are chatting with Auli'i Cravalho, the star of Disney's "Moana," about the release of her movie onto DVD/Blu Ray and iTunes as well as the possibility of her attending college in San Francisco. The 15-year-old native Hawaiian is the voice of the determined and fearless lead character in the animated comedy adventure, which is directed by animation greats John Musker and Ron Clements.