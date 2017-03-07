Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Remains in Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- From Stockton mayor to inmate 17-03768, Anthony Silva’s attorney Allen Sawyer said his client is adjusting to his new digs as best as he can.

“It’s hard for anybody, it’s not a pleasant place to be, but it is where he is right now so we just have to deal with what’s in front of us,” Sawyer said.

On Monday, Silva faced a San Joaquin County judge and pleaded not guilty to embezzlement, grand theft and money laundering charges.

"'Cause we usually find that there’s two sides to the story and we’re looking forward to being able to tell our clients side,” Sawyer said.

His attorney also tried to reduce his million dollar bail, which was denied.

He added Silva’s supporters are trying to come up with the money, using their own property as collateral to help bust the former mayor out of jail.

“There’s been more than a few people that are… that want to put their property up for… or help him in some matter,” Sawyer said.

For now, they will wait for their next court hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

“We are very appreciative that the judge basically took the position like let’s take a wait and see,” Sawyer said.

Silva declined to speak with FOX40 on Tuesday.