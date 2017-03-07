Former Stockton Mayor Working to Make Bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva told FOX40 he was working on bailing out of jail Monday night and he had help from a good friend who was willing to put his home on the line to see him walk out.

"I like Anthony cause I know what they're trying to do to him, I been through that myself," Ralph White said.

White is a former Stockton city councilor turned bail bondsman, and a long-time friend of Silva. He said he invited appraisers to his home Monday in order to secure a $100,000 bond for Silva's $1 million bail.

"Because I believe in doing what's right. And I don't give a damn about what's wrong," White said.

White told FOX40 in his four decades in the bail bond industry, he had never seen a criminal case comparable to Silva's where the bail was set so high without being lowered after a client appeared in court.

Monday, a judge rejected requests to lower Silva's $1 million bail amount, after prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk.

Silva stirred controversy online last week by making a social media post online about taking a vacation to Columbia on the same day that investigators served search warrants at his home and the Stockton Kids Club. Silva's attorneys say that Silva did not flee the country, but had a vacation planned for some time.

In his first court appearance, Silva told the judge that he personally emailed the DA to confirm that he was coming back. In turn the DA's office said they never got that email.

Silva pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of money laundering and embezzlement.

White said The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office's claims that Silva was double-dipping by taking government grant money from The Boys and Girls Club for services that were already paid for by the Stockton Unified School District, and depositing it into his personal bank account was not true. White said Silva was paying Boys and Girls employees out of his personal bank account at times because he did not want them to go without.

"He used to tell me how he had to take money out of his account to pay the Boys club and meet the payroll until the other money [came] in," White said.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Himelblau argued at a press conference Monday that Silva had to sign documents that he would not use grant money for services already covered, but knowingly proceeded to do that between 2010 & 2013.

"He was funneling money, hiding it in bank one and funneling it to the Stockton Boys and Girls Club when it was dipping too low," Himelblau said.

Silva is scheduled to appear in court again next Monday.