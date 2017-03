Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Front Street Animal Shelter brought over the most well behaved dog today. Jackie is a 2-year-old female Pit Bull looking for her furr-ever home. She is very social and loves other dogs. If you want to adopt Jackie, or any other dogs, check out Front Street Animal Shelter.

More info:

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife