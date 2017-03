Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Tuesday was the first day since Saturday the Sierra was not bombarded with snow.

Interstate 80 was clear of snow, and for the most part, the skies were too.

A far cry from the previous few days when a storm dumped 57 inches of fresh snow at the summit.

According to Caltrans Supervisor Dave Wood, about 48 feet have fallen already this winter -- about 8 feet more than all of last year with the likelihood of more storm to come.