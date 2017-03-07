Preferred Lender vs. Someone Else

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Frank of iMortgage talks about the process of buying a new home and using a preferred lender vs. using someone else. Using the preferred lender ensures that the communication during the home buying process is good and that it goes as smooth as possible. Using an outside lender could potentially lead to problems in the long run. If you're looking to purchase or refinance a new home, check out iMortgage.

iMortgage, A division of LoanDepot, LLC

2220 Douglas Blvd, Suite 250

(916) 746-8414

iMortgage.com/Mike.Frank