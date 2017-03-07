Rubicon Brewing’s Fabulous Firkin Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rubicon Brewing Company's owner, Glynn Phillips talks about the upcoming Fabulous Firkin Fest this Thursday. A firkin is a very traditional way of making beer. Beer is taken directly from the fermenter and put inside a special vessel, which is then mixed with certain ingredients and served directly from the firkin. There will be several breweries participating and Rubicon will be the only place to try these specially brewed beers. Check out the Fabulous Firkin Fest at Rubicon Brewing Company.

More info:

Rubicon Brewing Company

Fabulous Firkin Fest

2004 Capitol Ave.

Thursday March 7th, All day

(408) 440-7125

RubiconBrewing.com