Sacramento Police Investigate Shooting Near Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento police are investigating a shooting near the Arden Fair Mall.

At least one person was injured in the shooting. Police say one woman who was not involved in the incident was shot in the arm. She is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident that spilled over into the mall parking lot.

The shooting did not happen inside the mall.

Police are still searching for suspects in the area.

Traffic in the area is backed up. Drivers should try to avoid the area.

Sac officers descend on Arden Fair Mall after a shooting. Details coming up at 10 on @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/DxpYLa2j48 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) March 8, 2017

SPD working a shooting on Arden Wy. 1 vict sustained a non-life threatening injury to the arm. **This incident DID NOT occur in the Mall** pic.twitter.com/JLq8EDOvT2 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 8, 2017

UPDATE: Susps are outstanding, large police presence in the area, investigation is very active. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 8, 2017