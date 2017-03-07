Teaching Assistant Questions Racially Insensitive Film, Gets Barred from Classroom for Sharing Photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A substitute teaching assistant has been barred from returning to classes in Sacramento County because she took and shared pictures of images she found to be racially insensitive material that were shown to a special education class.

The images were a part of a 1930s "Little Rascals" movie that was played for the students, showing a book titled “Minstrel and Blackface Jokebook.”

"Just total disrespect. I felt helpless,” said Cory Burleson Bayone, the para-educator who shared the images she saw on screen. She says she's felt the sting of racism before, but never thought she'd experience it in a Sacramento classroom.

"It's not OK, you know. It's not OK,” said Bayone.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento has come to Bayone’s defense, demanding more accountability from the Sacramento County Office of Education, the agency in charge of the classes where she helped.

Bayone said Feb. 9, the teacher left the classroom for a meeting and turned the video on for the class.

"It was a teacher teaching her students in a classroom. She asked why are you guys acting so silly and she said this blackface book, and it comes up on the screen. That's when I had it. I couldn't believe what was really happening,” said Bayone.

Bayone took a picture, which she sent to her sister. It was eventually shared on social media, sparking backlash from many who shared her concerns.

"This is an unfortunate incident that should not have taken place,” said Tim Herrera, communications director for the SCOE.

Herrera said the situation was an innocent mistake. He said the teacher had never seen the video before and assumed "Little Rascals" wouldn't offend anyone.

Herrera added taking pictures of students in a special education classroom is against privacy policy. For that reason, SCOE hasn't allowed Bayone to return to Sacramento County classrooms, though she has been working in other jurisdictions.

"We want to solve our problems through face-to-face conversations and not through social media,” said Herrera, “…It's our view that the content of those videos was not necessarily overtly racial, but not appropriate.”

Herrera said SCOE would still like to meet face to face with Bayone to discuss what happened. He wouldn’t disclose specific courses of action taken with the teacher who played the film, but did say the situation had been handled.

SCOE has changed its policy as a result of the incident. Now, every video shown to students must be viewed first by an administrator and must remain relevant to course material.