When to Refinance Your Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Cassidy of Sierra Central Credit Union talks about home refinancing. It's important to get it done when interest rates are at the lowest. They have 15 agents waiting for your call to guide you through the home refinancing process. Sierra Central also makes it convenient for you to manage your money with their great mobile banking app. With 18 different branches to choose from, you are sure to find a location near you.

More info:

Sierra Central Credit Union

1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City, CA, 95993

(800) 222-7228

SierraCentral.com

Facebook: Sierra Central Credit Union