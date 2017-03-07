Woman, Girl Rescued from Sex Trafficking during San Joaquin County Sting

STOCKTON — A woman and an under aged girl were saved from the sex trade over the weekend after a human trafficking sting was conducted in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials to catch those involved in online trafficking, where the two females were saved after being forced to perform sex through force and fear, investigators said.

During the operation, 10 people were arrested. Among those arrested include:

Richard Warden and Daqueri Bushu face charges for conducting and arranging to meet a minor under the age of 14 with intent to commit a sex offense.

Eric Hernandez faces charges for human trafficking of a minor, pimping and pandering.

Brittany Knapp faces charges of supervising prostitution.

Kyla Linville filed this report.