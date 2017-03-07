Woman’s Body Found in Garage of Suisun City Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUISUN CITY -- A horrifying discovery Tuesday morning inside a Suisun City home's garage -- a woman found dead. Now police are investigating the case on the 800 block of Bluebill Way as a homicide.

Those who live on Bluebill Way knew something was very wrong when they saw police officers, squad cars, crime scene tape and even a Suisun City Police mobile command center.

"My daughter was home and she called me and said that there was something going on on our street," said neighbor Patrick Nodine.

"So we received a call about 9:46 this morning. Caller called in and said they thought someone might be deceased in their garage," said Suisun City Chief of Police Tim Mattos. "We rushed to the scene and we did find one female adult victim."

Mattos said the woman lived at the home and had severe trauma to her head. While there is a language barrier, investigators are speaking with her family, through translators, according to Mattos.

"East Indian family, so we want to make sure that when we do the interviews we have the proper dialect and we're able to get sound and good statements," Mattos told FOX40.

The city of just over 28,000 hadn't seen a murder in more than a year. Being a smaller department, Mattos said his department asked the FBI to assist.

"There's no indication of that at this time [that this was a home invasion]" Mattos said.

"It's shocking because this neighborhood is usually pretty quiet. And you don't expect something like this to happen," said Kimberly Clark, who lives on Bluebill Way.

Most of the neighbors we spoke with say they only see the members of the family who live in that home in passing.

"One of the older gentleman would sit out front and just watch," Nodine told FOX40.

With the crime scene just outside his doors and windows, he won't be sleeping easy.

"I live here with my daughters and my granddaughter, and so it's kind of disconcerting," he said.